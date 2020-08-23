STOKES - Isabelle
(nee Camper)
Transitioned from Earth to Heaven, August 18, 2020, at the age of 94. Wife of the late Rev. Leroy Stokes; cherished mother of George Edward (Crystal D. Peoples), Bobbie (Susan), Ronald (Cathy), Charles Henry, Michael Allen (Patricia) and the late Joyce Marie Stokes; also survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Thursday, August 27, 2020, 4 PM-7 PM. Funeral Services will be conducted Friday, August 28, 2020, 12 Noon, at Mt. Aaron Baptist Church, 538 Genesee St. Rev. Xavier Hunter officiating. Entombment Rosewood Mausoleum, Forest Lawn Cemetery. (Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attendance will be limited. Masks are mandatory.) Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com