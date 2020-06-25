Italo A. "Red" PALUMBO
PALUMBO - Italo A. "Red"
Of Lancaster, entered into rest on June 23, 2020. Beloved husband of 75 years to Virginia (nee Carsone) Palumbo; devoted father of Linda (Ted) Dormeyer, Franklin (Marianne) Palumbo and Lisa (Edward) Orth; cherished grandfather of four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel) 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., Snyder, on Friday (June 26, 2020) from 10 AM - 12 noon. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Entombment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Mr. Palumbo was a veteran of the US Army and served during WWII. He is also a veteran of the Royal Canadian Air Force. In compliance with the public health guidelines during the Covid-19 Pandemic, visitation will be monitored to limit gathering sizes based on the most current recommendations. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel)
JUN
26
Funeral service
12:00 PM
LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel)
