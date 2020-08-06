1/1
J. Michael SENNEFF
SENNEFF - J. Michael
Of Ypsilanti, MI, entered into rest on August 2, 2020. He was born in Champaign, IL, and raised in the Western New York Town of Tonawanda, where he attended Sweet Home High School. Mike continued study at the University of Michigan and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering, Atmospheric and Oceanographic Sciences. Continued study in Ann Arbor allowed Mike to complete two Master of Science degrees in Atmospheric Science and also Computer Information and Control Systems Engineering. He worked for Applied Dynamics as a Senior Software Engineer, working on a helicopter flight simulator design at the time of his retirement. He enjoyed golfing, skiing, fishing, poker, his investment club, and was an avid supporter of University of Michigan sports. He is survived by his father, John M. Senneff (Tonawanda, NY), his siblings Kathleen (Donald) Bohlen of Fredonia, NY, William Senneff of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Carol (Jay) Morgenstern of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Karyn (Sal) Tareen of Clarence, NY, and James (Kristin) Senneff of Clarence, NY, as well as six nieces and nephews and a great-niece. In addition, he leaves behind a large family of friends in Michigan, particularly John and Jennie Stinson and Dave and Lequietta Folk. He was predeceased by his mother Mildred Cutler Senneff and his step-mother Diane Mudd Senneff. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/ Sheridan Dr. on Sunday (August 9, 2020) from 3-6 PM where a Funeral Service will be held on Monday (August 10, 2020) at 11AM. Interment White Chapel Memorial Park. In compliance with the public health guidelines during the Covid-19 Pandemic, visitation will be monitored to limit gathering sizes based on the most current recommendations. Face masks required. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the University of Michigan Frankel Cardiovascular Center, www.umcvc.org/frankel-giving or the American Heart Association, giving.heart.org. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lombardo Funeral Home
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY 14226
(716) 837-7100
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
