TOY - Jack Alan
After a courageous two year battle with cancer, Jack left for Heaven to be with the Lord on August 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Geraldine "Geri" (nee Grapczynski) Toy; devoted father of Kelly (Gordon) Harvey, Amanda (Sherry Etterle) Toy and Jaclyn (Mark) Chudzinski; loving grandfather to Madison Snyder and Samantha Harvey and his late grand-dogs, Barney, Merle, Willie and Pebbles; and survived by his grand-fur-babies Waylon, Cash, Shiloh Rose, Rosie, Macy, Brutus and Lily; dearest brother of Donald (Cynthia) and William "Mike" (Paula) Toy; brother-in-law of Shirley (late David) Glinski and Timothy (Mary Jo) Grapczynski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present Tuesday, 6-8PM, at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of Martyrs Church (180 George Urban Blvd.) Wednesday, at 9 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials are preferred Hospice Buffalo, Inc. (225 Como Park, 14227.) Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all times during Mr. Toy's services. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your understanding. Please share with the family your condolences at www.Pietszak.com