1/1
Jack Alan TOY
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TOY - Jack Alan
After a courageous two year battle with cancer, Jack left for Heaven to be with the Lord on August 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Geraldine "Geri" (nee Grapczynski) Toy; devoted father of Kelly (Gordon) Harvey, Amanda (Sherry Etterle) Toy and Jaclyn (Mark) Chudzinski; loving grandfather to Madison Snyder and Samantha Harvey and his late grand-dogs, Barney, Merle, Willie and Pebbles; and survived by his grand-fur-babies Waylon, Cash, Shiloh Rose, Rosie, Macy, Brutus and Lily; dearest brother of Donald (Cynthia) and William "Mike" (Paula) Toy; brother-in-law of Shirley (late David) Glinski and Timothy (Mary Jo) Grapczynski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present Tuesday, 6-8PM, at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of Martyrs Church (180 George Urban Blvd.) Wednesday, at 9 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials are preferred Hospice Buffalo, Inc. (225 Como Park, 14227.) Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all times during Mr. Toy's services. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your understanding. Please share with the family your condolences at www.Pietszak.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Memorial Mass
09:00 AM
Queen of Martyrs Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street
Cheektowaga, NY 14206
(716) 897-2400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 14, 2020
Jacky you and your family are constantly in my thoughts. Let the memories fill your mind, fill your heart, and lead you through
Jessica & Jeff
Friend
August 13, 2020
Jack you will be missed. Jim and I loved hanging out with you and Geri when we were younger. My sympathy and prayers are with your family at this time. RIP JACK. Accept those heavenly wings and fly.
Karen Schiefer
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved