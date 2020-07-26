MUNRO - Jack B.
Of Hamburg, entered into rest July 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Sharlene E. (nee Hagelberger) Munro; devoted father of Scott (Susan) Munro and John (Amy) Munro; cherished grandfather of Andrew, Jacob (Jessica), Kyle, Megan, Corey, Zachary and Allyson; great-grandfather of Cambrian and Ryleigh; and loving companion dog, Chipper; loving son of the late James and Alexina Munro; dear brother of Allan (Jenny) Munro of Australia; fond brother-in-law of Gayle (Tom) Sitarek, Tom (Cindy) Hagelberger and Bob Hagelberger; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., Wednesday, (July 29), from 4-7 PM, for gathering in Jack's memory, Military Honors will be held at 6 PM. Mr. Munro was a Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jack's memory to the Hope For The Warriors, hopeforthewarriors.org
. Pursuant of the "unpausing" NYS Guidelines, 33 percent occupancy will be observed. Please wear a face covering. Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com