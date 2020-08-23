EMMI - Jack P.
August 21, 2020 beloved husband of Patricia (nee Szymanski) Emmi; devoted father of Stephen A. (Bryan Beckes) Emmi, Michelle J. Emmi and late Jack C. Emmi; loving grandfather of Virginia Headd; dearest brother of the late Paul, late Joseph (late Sheila) Emmi and late Aurora (late John) Juba. Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at Annunciation Church (7580 Clinton St., Elma, NY) Tuesday, at 10 AM. Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all times during Mr. Emmi's services. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your understanding. Please share with the family your condolences at www.Pietszak.com