1/
Jack P. EMMI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EMMI - Jack P.
August 21, 2020 beloved husband of Patricia (nee Szymanski) Emmi; devoted father of Stephen A. (Bryan Beckes) Emmi, Michelle J. Emmi and late Jack C. Emmi; loving grandfather of Virginia Headd; dearest brother of the late Paul, late Joseph (late Sheila) Emmi and late Aurora (late John) Juba. Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at Annunciation Church (7580 Clinton St., Elma, NY) Tuesday, at 10 AM. Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all times during Mr. Emmi's services. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your understanding. Please share with the family your condolences at www.Pietszak.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved