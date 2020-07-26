DEBSKI - Jacob L. "Jack"
Of Cowlesville, NY, July 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Brotz) Debski; dearest father of Cortney (Loren) Wehling; loving Pop Pop of Loren Jacob "LJ"; brother of Ronald (Lyn) Arlen and the late Micheline (late David) Langendorfer; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. A private Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Jake was a proud Vietnam veteran, a member of WNY Woodturners II and the Pembroke Woodturners Guild. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
in memory of Jacob. Online condolences at www.klocfuneralhome.com