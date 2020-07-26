1/1
Jacob L. "Jack" DEBSKI
DEBSKI - Jacob L. "Jack"
Of Cowlesville, NY, July 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Brotz) Debski; dearest father of Cortney (Loren) Wehling; loving Pop Pop of Loren Jacob "LJ"; brother of Ronald (Lyn) Arlen and the late Micheline (late David) Langendorfer; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. A private Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Jake was a proud Vietnam veteran, a member of WNY Woodturners II and the Pembroke Woodturners Guild. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in memory of Jacob. Online condolences at www.klocfuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 26, 2020.
