COMSTOCK - Jacob S. "Jake"
Age 24, of Route 39, passed away Saturday evening July 4, 2020, at Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville, surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 11, 1996, in Warsaw, the son, of Sherry Comstock. Jake will be remembered for his constant smile and positive attitude. He always wanted people to be happy and did his part to make everyone smile. As difficult as his journey was, Jake remained upbeat and fought so hard. He loved his family whole-heartedly and enjoyed tinkering with various items that interested him. He will be sadly missed by his loving and devoted husband Alexander P. Comstock; his mother, Sherry Comstock; his grandmother Jean Foss (Schonblom) Comstock; aunt Joann (Schonblom) Howes; his uncle Craig Comstock; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Darleen and Matt Balduf; sister-in-law Kayla (Ryan) Caltagirone, and their daughter, Tori; brother-in-law, Andrew Konieczny; special friends, Ken and Becky Baker; devoted and faithful canine companion, Fala; along with the entire Comstock Family and many dear friends. Family and friends are invited to attend a Remembrance Gathering on Friday, July 10, starting at 3 PM, at the home of Darleen and Matt Balduf, 7575 Route 237, South Byron, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to be made to Jake's family. Your memories and condolences may be shared with Jake's family at www.falconefuneralhome.com
.