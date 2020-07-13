1/
Jacqueline L. (Guz) KAZMIERCZAK
KAZMIERCZAK - Jacqueline L. (nee Guz)
July 11, 2020, of Grand Island, wife of the late Ernest Kazmierczak; mother of Lisa (Thomas) Hodge and Brian (Carrie) Kazmierczak; grandfather of Jared Kazmierczak, Ethan Hodge, Eloise and Milo Kazmierczak; sister of Marian Guz; daughter of the late Peter and Louise Guz. Funeral services private. Memorials may be made to the SPCA of Western New York. Mrs. Kazmierczak was an Elementary School Teacher on Grand Island for over 40 years. Share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 13, 2020.
