Jacqueline Loretta (Clark) EARLE
November 21, 1926 - July 22, 2020. With tremendous sadness, the children of Jacqueline Loretta Earle, announce the peaceful passing of their mother on July 22, 2020. She was a graduate of South Park High School (1944) and obtained a RN degree at Deaconess School of Nursing (1947). She was a member of the United States Cadet Nurse Corps. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward (Teddy) in 2011; her parents, Charles Hathaway Clark and Cordella Elizabeth Mast; and her sisters, Janice (Henry) Poppendeck and Thelma (Vernon) McWilliams. Jacqueline is survived by her children, Daniel (Kelly) Earle, Susan Earle, Joanne (Don) Ross, Laura Earle, Gerardo Proto and Edward Earle; grandchildren, David Ross, Erica (Alex) Von Kutzleben, Christian (Allie) Ross, Kayla Earle and Connor Earle. Jacqueline was proud of her 50 year Nursing career, working as a Head Nurse, in an Intensive Care Unit and later in life as a Private Duty Nurse while raising five children, all done with great compassion. We will be gathering at a later date to celebrate our Mother's Life when it is safe to do so.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 16, 2020.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
