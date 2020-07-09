LoTEMPIO - Jacqueline
(nee Provenzano)
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest July 7, 2020. Beloved wife of Vincent LoTempio, Jr.; devoted mother of Vincent (Lynda) LoTempio III, John (Gigi) LoTempio and Thomas (Jennifer) LoTempio; cherished grandmother of Connor, Kyle, Isabella, Gia, Lily, Luke and Shelby; loving daughter of the late Americo "Mickey" and Eileen "Pat" (nee Williams) Provenzano; dear sister of Sandra Lee (George) Hames, Sharrone Garbarino, Eileen "Pudgie" Palmeri and Linda Provenzano; also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtown Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Friday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Rose of Lima Church, 500 Parker Ave., at Parkside, Buffalo, on Saturday morning at 10 o'clock. (Please assemble at church.) Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
. PURSUANT TO THE UNPAUSING NYS GUIDELINES, 33 PERCENT OCCUPANCY LIMITATIONS WILL BE OBSERVED.