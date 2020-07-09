1/1
Jacqueline (Provenzano) LoTEMPIO
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LoTEMPIO - Jacqueline
(nee Provenzano)
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest July 7, 2020. Beloved wife of Vincent LoTempio, Jr.; devoted mother of Vincent (Lynda) LoTempio III, John (Gigi) LoTempio and Thomas (Jennifer) LoTempio; cherished grandmother of Connor, Kyle, Isabella, Gia, Lily, Luke and Shelby; loving daughter of the late Americo "Mickey" and Eileen "Pat" (nee Williams) Provenzano; dear sister of Sandra Lee (George) Hames, Sharrone Garbarino, Eileen "Pudgie" Palmeri and Linda Provenzano; also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtown Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Friday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Rose of Lima Church, 500 Parker Ave., at Parkside, Buffalo, on Saturday morning at 10 o'clock. (Please assemble at church.) Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com. PURSUANT TO THE UNPAUSING NYS GUIDELINES, 33 PERCENT OCCUPANCY LIMITATIONS WILL BE OBSERVED.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved