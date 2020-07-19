CATES - Jacqueline M.
(nee Anderson)
Of Tonawanda, NY, July 14, 2020. Loving partner of Roger Lons; dearest mother of Brittny L. Ranney, Briana L. Ranney, Alexander W. Ranney (Amanda Gates), and Michael G. Cates; grandmother of Emma M. and Jaxson T. Davis; daughter of Mary Lou (Gaglia) and the late Harry W. Anderson; sister of Desiree (Kim) Korbs, Jamie, Janine, Jeffery (Elizabeth), Harry, and Tracy Anderson; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com