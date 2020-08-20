1/1
Jacqueline S. "Jackie" (Lehman) DUDKIEWICZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DUDKIEWICZ - Jacqueline S. "Jackie" (nee Lehman)
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest August 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late David A. Dudkiewicz; devoted mother of Alan (Lisa) Dudkiewicz, Elaine (Steve) Tartick and Patricia Dudkiewicz; cherished grandmother of Kim (Bobby) Rybat, David (Theresa) Dudkiewicz, Danielle (Christopher) Gullo and Nicole Tartick; adored great-grandmother of Logan, Juliet, Rhys, Joseph, Cade and David Jr.; loving daughter of the late Robert and Frances Lehman; dear sister of Joanne Wathen, Shirley Sheedy, Robert Lehman and the late Carol Lounsbury. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel) 4614 Main St., on Friday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Andrew's Church, 1525 Sheridan Dr., Kenmore, on Saturday morning at 9:30 AM (please assemble at Church). Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A heartfelt thanks to the staff at Northgate Nursing Home for their dedication and excellent care. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lombardo Funeral Home - Synder Chapel
4614 Main St
Snyder, NY 14226
(716) 839-7100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lombardo Funeral Home - Synder Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved