DUDKIEWICZ - Jacqueline S. "Jackie" (nee Lehman)
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest August 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late David A. Dudkiewicz; devoted mother of Alan (Lisa) Dudkiewicz, Elaine (Steve) Tartick and Patricia Dudkiewicz; cherished grandmother of Kim (Bobby) Rybat, David (Theresa) Dudkiewicz, Danielle (Christopher) Gullo and Nicole Tartick; adored great-grandmother of Logan, Juliet, Rhys, Joseph, Cade and David Jr.; loving daughter of the late Robert and Frances Lehman; dear sister of Joanne Wathen, Shirley Sheedy, Robert Lehman and the late Carol Lounsbury. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel) 4614 Main St., on Friday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Andrew's Church, 1525 Sheridan Dr., Kenmore, on Saturday morning at 9:30 AM (please assemble at Church). Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A heartfelt thanks to the staff at Northgate Nursing Home for their dedication and excellent care. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com