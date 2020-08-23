1/
Jacqueline "Jackie" TRUTY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TRUTY - Jacqueline "Jackie"
Age 85, formerly of Arcade, NY died August 16, 2020. Daughter of the late Chester and Regina (Wawrzonek) Truty; sister of Cynthia (Richard) Domes and the late Chester (survived by Linda) Truty; also survived by several nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10am at St. Mary's Church, 417 W. Main St., Arcade. Arrangements completed by W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, Arcade. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
W.S. Davis Inc Funeral Home
358 W. Main St
Arcade, NY 14009
(585) 492-2890
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by W.S. Davis Inc Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved