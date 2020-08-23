TRUTY - Jacqueline "Jackie"
Age 85, formerly of Arcade, NY died August 16, 2020. Daughter of the late Chester and Regina (Wawrzonek) Truty; sister of Cynthia (Richard) Domes and the late Chester (survived by Linda) Truty; also survived by several nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10am at St. Mary's Church, 417 W. Main St., Arcade. Arrangements completed by W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, Arcade. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com
.