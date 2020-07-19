ZIELINSKI - James A.

Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Giczkowski) Zielinski; father of Donna Hayes, Timothy (Leticia), Michael (Lisa) and Robert Zielinski; brother of Lucile (late Norbert) Grubka, the Late Jerome (Christine) Zielinski and the Late Joanne (Jack) Molik; also surviving are seven grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews. James was a longtime parishioner of Fourteen Holy Helpers Church where he served as an usher and was a member of the Holy Name Society, an Army veteran serving in the Education Department, a career electrician and lover of music and a good joke. A memorial service will be planned in the future at a time when all those who wish to attend are able to gather.







