James D. McCARTHY
McCARTHY - James D.
June 11, 1947, to August 3, 2020, of Boston, NY. Beloved husband of Jo (nee Young) McCarthy; devoted father of Patti (Richard) Martin; bestest pal and Papa of Katherine McCarthy (Dave Hyla); cherished grandfather of US Air Force Staff Sergeant Matthew Martin; loving son of the late James and Bernice McCarthy; fond brother-in-law of Henry, Nicholas (Maxine) Young and the late John Young and Pat (Joseph) Huber; dearest friend and neighbor of Diane Reynolds and Sergeant Bear; uncle to many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., Wednesday from 4-8 PM. Funeral Service will be held Thursday morning at 10 o'clock. Interment Duells Cemetery, Orchard Park, NY. Mr. McCarthy was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, 1965-1969, retiree of 35 years of NY Telephone/Verizon. James honorably pledged to the flag and knelt to the Cross of Jesus. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in James' memory to Hospice of Buffalo or Feed More Western NY. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
