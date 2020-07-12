1/1
James D. "Jim" NOWAKOWSKI M.D.
NOWAKOWSKI - James D., M.D. "Jim"
Age 61, of Mariottsville, Maryland, passed unexpectedly from complications of leukemia. He was a graduate of Amherst High School, Canisius College and Ross University School of Medicine completing his residency in anesthesia at SUNY Downstate Medical Center in 1989. Survivors include his wife, Tina; mother, Venecia Nowakowski; brother, William (Mary Lou) Nowakowski; step-children, Morgan and Matthew (Jessi) Roach; niece Krystyna Nowakowski and nephew, Arian Nadjimzadah. He was preceded in death by his father, Leon I. Nowakowski, Jr., M.D.; brother Leon I. Nowakowski III; and sister Tasha Nadjimzadah. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at St. Leo the Great Roman Catholic Church, 885 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst, NY 14226. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society at https://donate.lls.org or First Tee https://firsttee.org/donate/



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 12, 2020.
