RYAN - James Daniel Jr., PhD
Formerly of Buffalo, NY, at age 81, July 10, 2020. After a 3.5 year battle with cancer. Loving husband of Jeanne Anne Ryan (nee O'Grady) married 57 years; devoted father of James III (Susan) Ryan, Julia Regina (Kane Platt), and Matthew George Francis Ryan; beloved grandfather of James IV and Evander Ulysses Ryan Platt. Also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Corpus Christi Church 199 Clark Street Buffalo, NY 14212, on Saturday, July 18, at 10 AM. Followed by Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful of NYS health guidelines that requires face masks and 6 foot separation at all times. James attended Canisius High School, class of 1956, graduated Bachelor of Arts Cum Laude from St. Bonaventure University 1960, Gregorian Univ. Rome 1960-1961, MSED Canisius College 1962 and PhD Medieval History, New York University 1972. Dr. Ryan moved to New York City in 1962 and spent his professional career there. A retired Professor Emeritus from City University New York, he spent his longest time at Bronx Community College, serving as chairman of the History Dept. from 1991 through 2001. An active scholar, the author of three books as well as numerous articles, journal and encyclopedic entries, he was also a member of many professional societies. A life member of both the American Historical Association and the Medieval Academy of America, and others, he also served as President of The Medieval Club of New York (1994 - 1996) as well as Treasurer of the Society for the Study of the Crusades and the Latin East (2005-2014), this being an international academic organization. In addition to his scholarly endeavors, he served as President of the Board of Directors of Columbus Park Tower, his home co-op on Manhattan's Upper West Side, from 1973 to 2012. He also was a long time member of Protect, an Adirondack conservation organization, and New York Forest Owner's Association. He was well loved and will be missed on many fronts.