PRICE - James E.

July 7, 2020, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of the late Phyllis C. (Lanning) Price; loving father of Fay (Reed) Matthies, James J., Michael, Mark (Vicki) Price, and Catherine (George) Glinsboeckel; survived by five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; brother of Thomas (Elena) Debruyne, of Michigan, Maria (Ken) Ambrose, of Rhode Island, the late Franny Albanese, and Ellie Avallon, of Massachusetts; survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral service private. Mr. Price was a retired dispatcher for the Erie County Sheriff's Department and member of Harvey D. Moran VFW. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store