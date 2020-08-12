SLATTERY - James E., Jr.
Of Amherst, entered into rest at home on August 9, 2020. Loving son of the former boxing legend light heavyweight champion of the world, James E. Slattery and Elizabeth Pendergast; beloved husband of 66 years to Lois Ann (Griffin) Slattery; devoted father of Joyce (Mark) Zygaj, Kim (Paul) Slattery-Barnes, Karen (Werner) Slattery-Weiher and the late James E. Slattery, III; cherished grandfather of Connor and Eric Weiher, Matthew and Nathan Zygaj, and Shannon, Collin and Justine Slattery. James was a US Air Force Staff Sergeant for 12 years and a member of the brotherhood of teamsters. Private Service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in James memory to Hospice Buffalo.