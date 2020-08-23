1/1
James Flannan BROWNE
BROWNE - James Flannan
August 11, 2020, of London, England, formerly of Buffalo, NY, loving son of the late James F. and Mary E. (Smith) Browne; beloved brother of Kathleen (David) Boice, Eileen (Daniel) Robinson, Joanne (Thomas) Quinn and the late Maureen Browne; brother-in-law of Martin Singer; proud uncle of Meaghan (Scott) Green, Martha (Joe) Cassata, Ciara (Dave) Koba, Mary (Ben Axler) Singer, Michael Singer, Colleen (Pete Austin) Robinson, Daniel (Kate) Robinson, Catherine Robinson, Kevin (Sabrina) Quinn, Brendan Quinn, Patrick (Claire) Quinn and Christian Quinn; great-uncle to 14 great-nieces and great-nephews; also survived by many dear cousins and friends. James had a long and successful career as a Lawyer in the United States and abroad. He lived a full life filled with family and friends and will be sadly missed by everyone who was blessed to spend time in his company. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. A Celebration of his Life will take place at a later date. Arrangements by JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
