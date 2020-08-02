1/1
James G. SPRATZ
SPRATZ - James G.
Of Perrysburg, NY, July 29, 2020. Beloved son of the late Nicholas and Joan Spratz; loving brother of Nicholas (Donna) Mark and the late Michael; step-brother of Mary Jo Dodson, Laurie Ulak and Julie West; uncle of Nevaeh, Christian, Destiny, Keiden and Oliver. A Mass dedicated in James' name will be held at 11 AM on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at St. Anthony's Church, Farnham, NY. Arrangements by the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Angola, NY



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 2, 2020.
