James H. JOSS
JOSS - James H.
August 8, 2020, age 92. Beloved husband of 66 years to A. Ruth (nee Robinson) Joss; loving father of Ronetta (Thomas) Lafferty, Kirby (Joy) and Sue-Ann (James) Holler; cherished grandfather of six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; dear brother of the late Dennis Joss; also survived by nieces, nephews and loving friends. Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. Jim served our country as a member of the United States Navy from July 1945 to March 1988, and achieved the rank of Chief Petty Officer Aerographer. He was a member of Partners in Art Group in North Tonawanda. If memorials desired, they may be made in Jim's memory to Bethany United Methodist Church or Hospice Foundation of WNY, Inc. Please share your condolences online at www.mertzfh.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
