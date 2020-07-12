CIEPLINSKI - James J.
July 10, 2020, of Alden, NY. Beloved husband of Gabrielle (Boehme) Cieplinski; dearest father of Scott (J.E.) Cieplinski; loving grandfather of Hannah and Ella; brother of Marsha (late Ken) Garry and late Theresa (late Edward) Renkas; also survived by nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a future date and time. Donations may be made to Roswell Park. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences online at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 12, 2020.