DiMaria - James J. "Jim"

Of Hamburg, NY, July 15, 2020, beloved son of Vincent and Sharon DiMaria; cherished brother of Joseph DiMaria and Kevin DiMaria and the late Vincent DiMaria; dear husband of Theresa DiMaria; also survived by nephews and a niece. Private arrangements were made at the convenience of the family. Jim was an avid guitar player and a proud supporter of the Union Roofers. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC.







