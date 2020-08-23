1/
James J. GOLIMOWSKI
GOLIMOWSKI - James J.
August 22, 2020, age 79. Beloved husband of Serena (nee Piazza); dear father of Joseph (Lynn), John (Jennifer) and James M. (Olia); loving grandfather of Eric, Michael, Jessica, Anna, Sophia, Aiden and great-grandson Bryce; brother of Diane George, Katherine Kubiak, Roger and the late Daniel and Joseph Golimowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday 3-7 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta, Wednesday at 11 AM. Please assemble at church. Jimmy was a US Marine Veteran. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences at: www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd.
Depew, NY 14043
(716) 681-7078
