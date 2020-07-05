1/1
James J. HAGERTY Jr.
HAGERTY - James J., Jr.
Loving father of Meghan Rose, Christopher (Shelli), Patrick (Billie) and Andrew Hagerty; beloved grandfather of Lena, Ian, Katie, Robby, Mike, and Scotty. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and many friends. Proud army veteran; avid sports fan. Predeceased by parents Patricia K. Hagerty (nee Rooney) and James J. (Sarah) Hagerty Sr.; loving brother of Kathleen (Roger V.) O'Day, Thomas (Amy), Timothy, Joseph, Patricia (Patrick) Duffy, Michael (Sarah), Mary (Frank) Nugent, Margaret (Sean) Thoenes, Joseph (Karen) Lascola and Michele (Carl) Carlson. There will be no service at this time. Please share condolences at www.jerfh.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 5, 2020.
