James J. "Jim" ROBERTS
ROBERTS - James J. â€œJimâ€� Entered into rest June 22, 2020, beloved husband of Sharon (nee Bene); loving father of Jimmy and Maggie Roberts; cherished son of the late John E. and Mary C. Roberts; dearest brother of John (Linda), Michael (Susan), Jacqueline (Luke) DiMaggio and the late Peggy (Robert) Dobmeier; son-in-law of Bob and Marge Bene; proud and much loved uncle of five nieces and nine nephews. The family will be present on Friday 4-8 PM at the JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME (Amherst Chapel), 280 Grover Cleveland Highway, at North Bailey. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville, on Saturday at 8:45 AM. Please assemble at church. Memorial contributions in Jimâ€™s name may be made to The Summit Center, 150 Stahl Rd., Getzville, NY 14068. Share your condolences at www.jerfh.com


