August 1, 2020, of Tempe, AZ, formerly Buffalo, NY. Passed away from Covid-19 complications. Jack will be dearly missed. Beloved husband of the late Lillian Goff; proud father of Gregory and the late Lisa; cherished son of the late Frank and Mary; dear brother of Marian (Harold) DiMarco, Diane (Anthony) Frisicaro and the late brother Phillip (late Angela); loving grandfather of Elizabeth; devoted great-grandfather of Izabell and Layla; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Jack excelled in baseball and basketball at Bishop Fallon HS; a US Army veteran. There will be a celebration of his life at a later date.



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tempe Mortuary - Tempe
405 E Southern Ave.
Tempe, AZ 85282
(480) 967-1643
