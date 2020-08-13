KONTOS - James
August 8, 2020, husband of the late Ann Kontos; dearest father of Jane (James) O'Donnell, late Mary Kontos (Timothy Max) and late James Kontos; loving grandfather of Timothy, Mary, Thomas, Hugh (Jeremy Monin) O'Donnell, Timothy Jr. (Shelby) Max; great-grandfather of Sophia and Gemma Max; dear uncle of John Schinas; survived by many other nieces and nephews. A private service was held. Interment in Hillcrest Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 822-1260.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 13, 2020.