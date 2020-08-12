1/1
James M. O'BRIEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
O'BRIEN - James M.
August 6, 2020. Son of the late D.R. Joseph P. and Elizabeth O'Brien; dear brother of John (Irene), Gerald (Sandra), Mary Elizabeth (James) Mastersonand the late Joseph O'Brien; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Friday at St. Martin of Tours Church at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. A memorial tribute may be made to Bishop Timon - St. Jude High School, 601 McKinley Pkwy., Buffalo 14220. James was a longtime employee of Towne Automotive and a Veteran of the US Navy. Arrangements entrusted to the REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 657 Abbott Road, Buffalo (716) 822-1260.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Reddington Funeral Home
657 Abbott Road
Buffalo, NY 14220-2041
(716) 822-1260
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas Reddington Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved