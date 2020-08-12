O'BRIEN - James M.

August 6, 2020. Son of the late D.R. Joseph P. and Elizabeth O'Brien; dear brother of John (Irene), Gerald (Sandra), Mary Elizabeth (James) Mastersonand the late Joseph O'Brien; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Friday at St. Martin of Tours Church at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. A memorial tribute may be made to Bishop Timon - St. Jude High School, 601 McKinley Pkwy., Buffalo 14220. James was a longtime employee of Towne Automotive and a Veteran of the US Navy. Arrangements entrusted to the REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 657 Abbott Road, Buffalo (716) 822-1260.







