James N. LAVELLE
Lavelle - James N.
Of Orchard Park, NY, July 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Roma (nee Mueller) Lavelle; loving father of Elizabeth (Richard) Leers, James (late Diane), Teresa (Lawrence) Kalinowski, Paul (Linda), Maureen (Gene) Fox, Joseph (Patricia), Gerald (Wendy), and Robert (Connie); cherished grandfather to 18 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; dear brother of Charles (Geraldine), Carol (Robert) Alfieri and the late John (late Katherine) and Catherine (late William) Greene; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and dear friends. Family will be present to receive friends Sunday, from 2-6 PM, at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd. 646-5555). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10:00 AM at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park, NY 14127 (please assemble at church). Interment Nativity of Our Lord Cemetery. We will be following NYS guidelines requiring face coverings, 6 feet social distancing and 33 percent occupancy limitations which may cause delayed entry. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
JUL
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Nativity of Our Lord Church
Funeral services provided by
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd.
Hamburg, NY 14075
(716) 646-5555
