James P. BROWN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brown - James P.
Of West Seneca, NY went home to be with the Lord on June 22, 2020 after a year long battle with cancer. He worked
for Ford Motor Company for 42 years. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Lisa (nee Masullo); children John (Caila), James, Patrick, Laura (Jacob) Harbold, Ryan, and Joseph; grandchildren Riley, Makenzie, Malachi, and Nora. Parents David (late) and Patricia; brother to David (Michelle), Jeanne (Kevin) Hoffman, Robert (Cathy), Kathy, Mary Pat (Rich) Brill, and Michael (Wendy). We invite you to share memories with us at jimbrownmemorial.com where you may join us for a Virtual Service on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:30 AM.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Service
10:30 AM
jimbrownmemorial.com
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 26, 2020
Worked with Jim for many years at Ford Motor Company. He was a true gentleman that went out of his way to help others. Rest In Peace my friend.
Dan Sirica
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved