Brown - James P.
Of West Seneca, NY went home to be with the Lord on June 22, 2020 after a year long battle with cancer. He worked
for Ford Motor Company for 42 years. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Lisa (nee Masullo); children John (Caila), James, Patrick, Laura (Jacob) Harbold, Ryan, and Joseph; grandchildren Riley, Makenzie, Malachi, and Nora. Parents David (late) and Patricia; brother to David (Michelle), Jeanne (Kevin) Hoffman, Robert (Cathy), Kathy, Mary Pat (Rich) Brill, and Michael (Wendy). We invite you to share memories with us at jimbrownmemorial.com where you may join us for a Virtual Service on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:30 AM.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 26, 2020.