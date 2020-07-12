BERNAS - James R.
July 9, 2020 of Cheektowaga, at age 68. Beloved husband of Peggy (nee Bainbridge) Bernas; devoted father of Patrick (Kristin) Bernas; loving grandfather of Madisyn, Alex and Isabella; brother of Kenneth (Michaelene) Bernas; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when public health restrictions are lifted. If desired, memorials may be made to Hospice-Buffalo, Inc. 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Family and friends are invited to share condolences at Jim's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com