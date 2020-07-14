SATTELBERG - James R. "Jim"
Of Williamsville, entered into rest on July 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Geraldina (nee Liciaga) Sattelberg; devoted father of Joseph (Danielle) Pena and Chelsea Sattelberg (Matthew Graton); cherished papa of Alani Marie; loving son of the late Chester and Helen Sattelberg and son-in-law of Sonia and Jose Gonzalez; dear brother of Paula (late Donald) Kopf, Phyllis (late Brad) Phillips and the late Pamela (Roger) Muncie; brother-in-law of Diana Alvira, Anna Flores, Ann (Chris) Buchnowski and Daniel Gonzalez; also survived by his loving nieces, nephews and cuddle buddies, Princie and Auggie. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Wednesday from 4-8 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 453 Old Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda, on Thursday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Due to the current NYS guidelines, 33% occupancy will be observed. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com