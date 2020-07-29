WALIGUR - James R.
Of Lackawanna, entered into rest July 25, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Anne L. (nee Kulik) Waligur; devoted father of Francis (April) Waligur; cherished grandfather of Marissa, Zachary, Connor, Andrew and Aaron; loving son of the late Peter and Florence Waligur; dear brother of Richard Waligur and the late Joan Strozewski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Road, near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Road, at 10 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, 33% OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE MASK. Please share your condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com