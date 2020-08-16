1/
James R. WOODRING Jr.
WOODRING - James R., Jr.
Of Lackawanna, entered into rest August 13, 2020. Devoted father of James R. Woodring III, Elizabeth A. (Paul) Royer and Joseph (Janet) C. Woodring; cherished grandfather of Alexander, Abigail, and James R. Woodring IV, Emma, Caleb and Ella Royer, and Julie Woodring; loving son of Beverly Meyers; dear brother of Robert and Deborah Woodring and Karen Sorbello. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday from 3-7 PM. Military honors will immediately follow. Mr. Woodring was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Your condolences may be made online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lombardo Funeral Home
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY 14226
(716) 837-7100
