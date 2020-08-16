WOODRING - James R., Jr.
Of Lackawanna, entered into rest August 13, 2020. Devoted father of James R. Woodring III, Elizabeth A. (Paul) Royer and Joseph (Janet) C. Woodring; cherished grandfather of Alexander, Abigail, and James R. Woodring IV, Emma, Caleb and Ella Royer, and Julie Woodring; loving son of Beverly Meyers; dear brother of Robert and Deborah Woodring and Karen Sorbello. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday from 3-7 PM. Military honors will immediately follow. Mr. Woodring was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Your condolences may be made online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com