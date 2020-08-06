CARNEY - James W. Jr.
August 4, 2020, age 72. Beloved husband of Gretchen A. (nee Berger) Carney; loving father of Shannon Lynne (Joseph) Andriatch, Ryan J. , Sean M. (Brittany Hall) Carney, Karrie L. (Bradley) Paxton and Andrea A. (Craig Slater) Doll; cherished grandfather of Lindsey, Brent, Mia, Pierce, Dominic, Samantha and Craig Jr.; caring brother of Ronald (Joanne) Carney; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday from St. Amelia Church, 2999 Eggert Road, Tonawanda at 11 AM. Friends are asked to please assemble at the church. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Jim worked for the Town of Tonawanda, starting as a paramedic in 1974, becoming a police officer in 1980 and retiring in 2003 as Detective Lieutenant. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com