GORAN - James W.
April 12, 2020, of North Collins, NY, at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Joanne (Rizzo) Goran; loving father of Cheryl (Bob) Kladke and Jamie Strasser (Mark Dixon); grandfather of Robert and Chase; brother of Francis (Peggy) Goran; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Services were held at the family's convenience. A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, July 11th from 10-11 am at the Wentland Funeral Home, 10634 Main St., (Rt 62) North Collins, NY, where memorial services will take place at 11 am. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made to WNY Heroes, PO box 326, Alexander, NY 14005. Condolences may be made at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com