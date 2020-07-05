1/
James W. GORAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GORAN - James W.
April 12, 2020, of North Collins, NY, at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Joanne (Rizzo) Goran; loving father of Cheryl (Bob) Kladke and Jamie Strasser (Mark Dixon); grandfather of Robert and Chase; brother of Francis (Peggy) Goran; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Services were held at the family's convenience. A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, July 11th from 10-11 am at the Wentland Funeral Home, 10634 Main St., (Rt 62) North Collins, NY, where memorial services will take place at 11 am. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made to WNY Heroes, PO box 326, Alexander, NY 14005. Condolences may be made at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street
North Collins, NY 14111
716-337-2632
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
June 28, 2020
Jamie I'm so sorry for the loss of your dad. My thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Colleen Lynch
Classmate
June 23, 2020
Sending our prayers and condolences to you at this difficult time.
Carrie Andolina
May 10, 2020
Jim was truly a great teacher and mentor.
Alexander Curran
Coworker
April 23, 2020
I learned SO much from Jim, and had some interesting and fun times with him. I will miss him and my condolences to the family.
William Ferneza
Friend
April 21, 2020
one of the good guys, a true prince among men and a true friend to everyone, will be sorely missed
ronald pizzuto
Family
April 15, 2020
My deepest condolences. I will always remember him as one of the kindest neighbors.
Denise Ricotta
Neighbor
April 14, 2020
Nick Smith
Smith
April 13, 2020
Your father will forever live in my heart. The many cherished memories will always remain very special. You are all in my thoughts & prayers and know. I Love you all. My deepest sympathy
Robin Pollutro-Logan
Neighbor
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved