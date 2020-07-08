1/
Jane B. (Sztama) Bogulski
Bogulski - Jane B.
(nee Sztama)
July 6, 2020, of Hamburg, NY. Beloved wife of late Michael R. Bogulski; devoted mother of Frank (Jennifer) and Michael (Amanda) Bogulski; cherished grandmother of Marin, Mia, Jack, and Anna Bogulski; loving sister of Theresa (Edward) Berbari; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received on Monday from 3 - 7 PM, at the LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. & Rte. 5) Hamburg, NY 716-627-2919. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, at 9:30 AM, at St. Mary of the Lake Church. Please assemble at church. In keeping with safety and health of family and friends, please wear appropriate facial coverings and practice social distancing. Capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. In addition to flowers, memorials may made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society. Please leave online donations and condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.



Published in Buffalo News from Jul. 8 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road
Hamburg, NY 14075-2006
(716) 627-2919
