1/1
Jane C. GREMKE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GREMKE - Jane C.
Of Rochester, NY, passed away July 31, 2020, predeceased by her husband Charles E. Gremke; survived by her daughters Cynthia Gremke and Linda (Charles Bruehl) Gremke; son Charles (Jane) Gremke; grandchildren C.J. Gremke, Jenny (Ryan) Petronis and Dan Gremke, Samantha, Doug and Melissa Bruehl; great-grandchildren Bryce, Makenna, Colton; brother Donald Krolak of Florida. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Food Link.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved