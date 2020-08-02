GREMKE - Jane C.
Of Rochester, NY, passed away July 31, 2020, predeceased by her husband Charles E. Gremke; survived by her daughters Cynthia Gremke and Linda (Charles Bruehl) Gremke; son Charles (Jane) Gremke; grandchildren C.J. Gremke, Jenny (Ryan) Petronis and Dan Gremke, Samantha, Doug and Melissa Bruehl; great-grandchildren Bryce, Makenna, Colton; brother Donald Krolak of Florida. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Food Link.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 2, 2020.