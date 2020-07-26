1/1
Jane M. KREMPKA-KORON
Krempa-Koron - Jane M.
July 24, 2020, of Hamburg, NY, beloved wife of late Richard J. Koron; sister of late Leonard (Pat) Krempa; aunt of late Ellen (Arthur) Hughes of Texas; cherished great aunt of Bradley (Angi) Hughes and Allison (Brandon) Kelly; treasured friend to many. Friends received on Thursday from 2-6 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. and Route 5), Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919, where a Funeral Service will be held Friday at 11 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Please leave online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com



Published in Buffalo News from Jul. 26 to Jul. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road
Hamburg, NY 14075-2006
(716) 627-2919
