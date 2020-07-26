Krempa-Koron - Jane M.
July 24, 2020, of Hamburg, NY, beloved wife of late Richard J. Koron; sister of late Leonard (Pat) Krempa; aunt of late Ellen (Arthur) Hughes of Texas; cherished great aunt of Bradley (Angi) Hughes and Allison (Brandon) Kelly; treasured friend to many. Friends received on Thursday from 2-6 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. and Route 5), Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919, where a Funeral Service will be held Friday at 11 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Please leave online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com