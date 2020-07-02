MEISSNER - Janet E.
Surrounded by her loving family when she was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on July 1, 2020. Psalm 23:1, "The Lord is my Shepherd, I shall lack nothing." Because of her faith, Jan lacked nothing and gained everything in the salvation of Christ. Jan was the beloved wife of Herbert Meissner for 48 years; cherished mother to Kelly (Bill) Carney, Katie (Kevin) Gundell, Doug (Angie) Meissner and Dan (Jodi) Meissner; "Grammie" was much loved by her 12 grandchildren, Hannah, Kayla, Alyssa, Matthew, Brooke, Kyrstin, Camryn, Auston, Ryan, Mason, Sophia, and Piper; daughter of the late Fred and Wilma Lasch of Hamlin, NY; dear sister of Richard (Diane) Lasch, Joyce Lasch and the late Judy (John) Hazen, and Jean (Dennis) Boldt; sister-in-law to Karin Johnson, Don (Kim) Meissner, Donna Yox, and the late Ray Johnson, Lee Meissner, and David Yox; remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Jan was born on March 26, 1951. She attended St. John Lutheran School in Hamlin, NY, graduated from Brockport High School and Alfred State. She was a medical record technician for many years. However, her greatest joy was being a wife, mom and "Grammie." A Christian burial will take place at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in West Seneca on July 5 at 3 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at her lovely home, 2874 Albright Rd., Ransomville. All are welcome to celebrate Jan's life of faith at 6:30 PM in this outdoor service. As an expression of sympathy, donations may go to St. John Lutheran School Tuition Assistance Fund. Condolences shared at www.FrettholdFuneralHome.com