BARNAS - Janet L.
Entered into rest July 1, 2020. Dearest daughter of the late Chester and Genevieve (nee Rusinski) Barnas; loving sister of Jacqueline Zizzi (Ron Catalino) and the late Daniel Barnas; cherished aunt of Lee and Rod Zizzi; fond cousin of Maryann (nee Couche) Braunscheidel; god-daughter of Loretta Couche. Survived by her fur-baby Toby. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 abbott Rd. near Lake Ave. on Monday from 4-8 PM for a gathering in Janet's memory. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, 33% OCCUPANCY WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 12, 2020.