HOLZER - Janet M.Born in Buffalo died July 3rd in Ormond Beach, FL at age 95. She graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy and Canisius College in Buffalo. She is survived by several cousins, colleagues, neighbors and friends. She gave generously of her time, talent and resources and will be sadly missed by all. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Janet's Tribute Page online at www.AMIGONE.com