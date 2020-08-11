1/1
Janet M. (Allein) MEYERS
Of Town of Tonawanda, NY, August 10, 2020. Beloved wife to Bruce F. Meyers; dear mother of James (Liz), and Dan (Nicole) Meyers; loving grandmother of Dylan, Matthew, Jacob, and Brody; sister of Tom (Gloria), Nancy, Bob, and Dave (Barb); also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Wednesday from 3-8 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3290 Delware Ave. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 10 AM at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd. Face masks and social distancing required during visitation hours. Please share online condolences online at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 11, 2020.
