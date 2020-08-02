1/1
Janet W. (Wunderlich) RYAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ryan - Janet W.
(nee Wunderlich)
July 28, 2020, of Williamsville, NY. Beloved wife of the late John P. Ryan; dearest mother of Barbara (Bryan) Green and Nancy (Kenneth) Luzak; cherished grandmother of James (Jessica) Siffringer, Matthew and Melissa Green, and Kenneth and Justin Luzak; great-grandmother of Myla; dear sister of Henry (late Mary), and the late Donald (late Rose) Wunderlich. Private funeral services were held. If desired, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences and donations may be shared at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved