Janet ZAHLHAS

Zahlhas - Janet
Of West Seneca, NY, on August 7, 2020. Beloved wife of John "Jack" Zahlhas; devoted mother of Thomas (Kathy) Zahlhas; loving Mema of Jennifer and Daniel; also survived by extended family and friends. Friends will be received from 4-7:30 PM on Monday at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1340 Union Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224 (716-674-5776), where a Prayer Service will be held at 7:30 PM. Please wear a mask and maintain social distance at all times. Flowers gratefully are declined. Please share online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com