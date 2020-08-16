SUCHECKI - Janette B.
Age 86, August 15, 2020. Beloved wife to the late John B. Suchecki: loving mother to John Suchecki, Karen (Albert) Evans, Valerie (Joseph) Ryndak, Michael (Cindy) Suchecki; proud grandmother to eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; dear aunt to several nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the FRETHOLD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1241 Oliver St., at Ward Rd., in North Tonawanda, on Tuesday, August 18, from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM. Due to current circumstances, social distancing and masks will be required to adhere with current regulations. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 19 at 9:30 AM, from Our Lady of Czestochowa, 57 Center Ave., North Tonawanda. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Condolences may be shared online at www.frettholdfuneralhome.com