Janette B. SUCHECKI
SUCHECKI - Janette B.
Age 86, August 15, 2020. Beloved wife to the late John B. Suchecki: loving mother to John Suchecki, Karen (Albert) Evans, Valerie (Joseph) Ryndak, Michael (Cindy) Suchecki; proud grandmother to eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; dear aunt to several nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the FRETHOLD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1241 Oliver St., at Ward Rd., in North Tonawanda, on Tuesday, August 18, from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM. Due to current circumstances, social distancing and masks will be required to adhere with current regulations. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 19 at 9:30 AM, from Our Lady of Czestochowa, 57 Center Ave., North Tonawanda. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Condolences may be shared online at www.frettholdfuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc.
1241 Oliver
North Tonawanda, NY 14120
(716) 692-2610
